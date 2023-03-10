Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team's all-time passing touchdowns leader with 475, has appeared on multiple podcasts this offseason including "The Pat McAfee Show" and the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" to give his feelings on his life, career, and current situation of deciding whether or not to play football in 20203. On Friday, the Green Bay Packers revealed their feelings about Rodgers' future with the team, courtesy of team president Mark Murphy.

During an interview on Channel 2 WBAY in the midst of the Wisconsin high school girls basketball state tournament, Murphy was asked if there's any sequence of events this the offseason that ends with Rodgers as the Packers quarterback for a 16th consecutive season. Murphy's unvarnished reply spoke volumes.

"Yeah, I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we [the Packers] want them, yeah, we would," Murphy said. "He [Rodgers] is obviously a great player."

Murphy then elaborated on how the trade talks directly involving Rodgers and the New York Jets began despite the four-time NFL MVP having two years remaining on his contract.

"We did give them [the Jets] permission [to talk directly to Rodgers]," Murphy explained. "But I really can't get into the details, and we are just really hopeful that we can reach a resolution that works not only for Aaron, but for us."

Following those comments, Murphy appeared to suggest the resolution the Green Bay Packers want is for Rodgers either on his couch in retirement or with the New York Jets. That would allow 2020 first-round pick and 24-year-old Jordan Love to become the new quarterback for the Green and Gold. Murphy explained the next step for the Packers is trying to find the best path toward an amicable divorce between the franchise and their longest-tenured player in the next few days.

"It's a situation [letting Rodgers talk to the Jets] where I think we [the Packers] wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers," Murphy said. "Hopefully it'll create a situation where it's a win for both sides. We'd love to have it resolved by the start of free agency."

Free agency unofficially starts on March 13 when players on the open market can begin talking about contracts with any of the NFL's 32 teams, and the NFL's new league year begin on March 15, meaning free agents can officially sign new contracts with new teams at that time. The entire NFL and its fans now wait for Rodgers' ensuing reaction and career decision after his team of 18 years made it publicly known that they're done with him.