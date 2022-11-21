Jets coach Robert Saleh defended his quarterback, Zach Wilson, on Sunday, even after a 10-3 loss to the Patriots in which New York produced what he labeled a "dog s---" offense. One day later, Saleh has changed his tone. Asked Monday if Wilson will remain the starting QB for Week 12's matchup with the Bears, the coach declined to give a definitive answer, telling reporters instead that "we're keeping everything on the table."

Zach Wilson NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 55.6 YDs 1279 TD 4 INT 5 YD/Att 6.77 View Profile

Saleh was decidedly more in Wilson's favor following Sunday's loss. Though he admitted he wasn't sure if the second-year signal-caller was holding the Jets offense back, he claimed he never considered changing QBs against the Patriots, and suggested Wilson still maintained a firm grip on the job.

"That's the furthest thing on my mind," Saleh said Sunday of potentially benching Wilson. "I've told you guys before, Zach's our quarterback and we're going to -- we've got to find ways to help him get better."

Wilson, however, drew widespread criticism for his own remarks after Sunday's loss. After finishing just 9 of 22 for 77 yards against New England, the QB was asked if he felt like he let the Jets defense down, considering that unit surrendered just three points in the defeat. Wilson dismissively brushed off that possibility, responding with a quick "no."

Now, it's possible he'll be replaced for a reason other than injury for the first time in his young career. Veteran journeyman Joe Flacco previously filled in for Wilson, but fifth-year reserve Mike White is the Jets' current No. 2. The latter would be in line to start against Chicago if Wilson is demoted.