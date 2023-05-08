Mekhi Becton wants to play left tackle for the New York Jets. Robert Saleh wants him to earn that position ahead of the 2023 season.

The Jets coach has responded to Becton's (since deleted) tweet declaring that he is a left tackle, emphasis on left. Becton's tweet was in response to Saleh telling reporters last Friday that New York will play its best five offensive lineman that includes guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson.

"Go earn the left tackle," Saleh said when asked about Becton's tweet, via NFL Media. "Competition."

Salah did acknowledge Becton's noticeable physical transformation. Becton, whose fifth-year option was not picked up by the Jets, recently shared that he has lost a significant amount of weight as he looks to bounce back following two injury-marred years.

"He looks good," Saleh said. "He looks fantastic, really. But I don't know. ... He's attacking this offseason the right way, and I'm excited for him."

Competition is the name of the game in the NFL. The teams that have the most position battles are usually the ones playing deeper into January. That's what Salah is trying to build in New York, specifically at offensive tackle. Along with Becton, veteran Duane Brown (the current front-runner at starting LT), 2022 fourth-round pick Max Mitchell and free agent Billy Turner are also vying for playing time at offensive tackle.

Whoever starts on the Jets' offensive line will have an intense microscope on them this season. That's what happens when you're charged with protecting a four-time league MVP -- Aaron Rodgers -- who is trying to help Gang Green make it back to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years.