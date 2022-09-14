Despite the Jets' offensive struggles in Week 1, Joe Flacco will remain the team's starting quarterback when New York takes on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Flacco will continue to start over Mike White, who started three games last season that included an upset win over the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Playing behind a makeshift offensive line, Flacco was sacked three times and was hit on numerous other occasions in the Jets' 24-9 loss to the Ravens. The former Super Bowl MVP threw for 307 yards with one touchdown and an interception on 37-of-59 passing. Flacco and the offense particularly struggled on possession downs, as they were just 2 of 14 on third down.

"Yeah, I think you could tell how frustrating it was out there," Flacco said after the game, via the Jets' website. "Especially early on, just the way we started it in the first half. We never got into any rhythm or into any momentum. We'd have a play, get across midfield, then stall out."

New York's offense did have some positive things to take away from Sunday's game. Michael Carter averaged six yards-per-carry against Baltimore's stout defensive front. Carter, Corey Davis, rookie Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore each made plays in the passing game. As a team, the Jets out-gained the Ravens by over 100 yards while recording 11 more first downs.

"Obviously, we all agree it's never good enough, especially when you're not scoring points," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. "But we were moving the ball. It always comes down to one or two plays to get momentum going. There were plays when we weren't helping Joe, and there were plays when he wasn't helping either."

While the Jets' offense looks to get on track against the Browns, Zach Wilson continues to work his way back after having arthroscopic knee surgery in August. The Jets' starting quarterback, who is expected to do light individual drills this week, will miss at least two more games.