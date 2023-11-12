The Jets have defended quarterback Zach Wilson ever since the embattled backup replaced an injured Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. And their persistent support continued in the lead-up to Week 10, according to NFL Media, with New York turning down free agent Carson Wentz before he signed with the Rams as Matthew Stafford's new No. 2.

Wentz's representation reportedly first inquired about a potential role with the Jets following Rodgers' Achilles tear in the club's season opener. But his camp touched base with Jets brass again after Wilson and Co. fell to the Chargers, 27-6, in Week 9. The defeat marked Wilson's fourth loss in seven starts this year, and also his sixth game without a passer rating above 80.

Despite Wentz remaining on the Jets' "short list" of emergency QBs, per NFL Media, the team never made Wentz an offer after the recent inquiry, all while "reiterating their faith in Wilson behind closed doors." Wentz would've been quick to sign, Ian Rapoport indicated Sunday, and would've reunited with former Eagles executive Joe Douglas, now the Jets general manager.

Instead, with the Jets disinterested, and the Rams reportedly issuing a deadline for Wentz to sign on as Stafford's new backup, the former Eagles star opted for Los Angeles, signing a one-year, $1.165 million deal the day after the Jets' Week 9 loss.

New York is seemingly holding out hope that Rodgers will make an unprecedented return from his Achilles injury later this year, though the former NFL MVP admitted recently the Jets "gotta be in the mix" for a playoff run to justify that. Wilson was the starter for the Jets during a recent three-game win streak, but he's eclipsed 200 passing yards just three times, and his five touchdown passes rank last among active regular starters at the position.

Wentz, meanwhile, struggled in a short-lived run as the Commanders' starter in 2022, but he guided three winning seasons as a starting QB with the Eagles and Colts. It's possible he'll see the field soon for L.A., with Stafford still recovering from a thumb injury, and NFL Media reports he could also be an option as a bridge starter in the event Stafford doesn't return in 2024.