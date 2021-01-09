While the Jets head coaching search has been focused on current and former NFL coaches thus far, sources said the team remains very high on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, with Campbell expected to speak to team officials as part of this process.

Campbell is one of the hottest coaches on the market, earning high marks from NFL evaluators for his ability to win with lesser talent, build successful programs in less-than-desirable locales and create a climate that brings out the best in his athletes. He is coming off a bowl win and was atop the Jets wish list just two years ago, but was not interested in leaving his school at that time.

Sources said Jets owner Chris Johnson remains very interested and general manager Joe Douglas, leading his first coach search, is also very high on Campbell. The Jets will continue to interview current NFL assistants this weekend, with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll among those they will be speaking with. Those interviews are scheduled for Sunday after their teams play their wild-card games.