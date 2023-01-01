Two teams looking to stay alive in their respective playoff races meet when Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (7-8) play host to Mike White and the New York Jets (7-8) in a key NFL Week 17 matchup on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are 3-4 at home, while the Jets are 4-3 on the road. Both teams are looking to snap losing streaks, with Seattle on a three game slide and the Jets losers in four straight. New York is looking to bounce back from a dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, while the Seahawks are hoping to rebound from a 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET. New York is favored by 2 points in the latest Seahawks vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 43.5.

Seahawks vs. Jets spread: Jets -2

Seahawks vs. Jets over/under: 43.5 points

Seahawks vs. Jets money line: Seattle +110, New York -130

What you need to know about the Seahawks

The Seahawks came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Saturday, falling 24-10. No one had a standout game offensively for Seattle, but QB Geno Smith led the way with one touchdown. DK Metcalf had 7 receptions for 81 yards and Kenneth Walker rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries.

Smith, who was drafted by the Jets back in 2013, has enjoyed a resurgence in 2022, making the Pro Bowl and guiding the Seahawks to the brink of the NFC playoffs. Seattle currently trails the Washington Commanders by mere percentage points for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC, and a win would over the Jets would keep them alive. Walker III (ankle) and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hand) are listed as questionable, but both are expected to play for Seattle.

What you need to know about the Jets

The Jets have once again benched former No. 2 overall picks Zach Wilson after another poor performance in Week 16. On Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars, Wilson completed 9 of 18 passes for 92 yards and an interception and was booed off the field by the home fans at MetLife Stadium. With their postseason hopes on the line, the Jets are turning to Mike White at quarterback this week.

Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson will likely go over the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday, as he enters Week 17 with 71 receptions for 996 yards and four touchdowns. The former Ohio State standout is currently the betting favorite to win the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and will be looking for a productive game on Sunday.

