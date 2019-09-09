Jets will hold kicker tryouts after Kaare Vedvik struggles in opener, as they seek third new kicker in a month

The New York Jets are looking for a kicker ... again. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports the Jets will be holding a kicker tryout tomorrow with the intent of finding a new kicker. This comes on the heels of Kaare Vedvik missing an extra point and a field goal in the Jets' 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Vedvik missed a 45-yard field goal that went way right late in the second quarter, one that would have extended the Jets lead to 9-0 heading into halftime. This came after he hit the left post on an extra point attempt after C.J. Mosley's interception return for a touchdown to put the Jets up 6-0 in the first quarter.

Vedvik did not convert a field goal or extra point in the loss.

"We just have to get better," said Jets head coach Adam Gase after the loss. "We have to make extra points. We have to make field goals. We can't be losing points in those areas of the field."

The Jets claimed Vedvik off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings last week, but the kicker never had an opportunity to kick in MetLife Stadium prior to Sunday after the United States hosted Mexico in an international friendly last Friday, making the turf unavailable.

New York will search for another kicker after allowing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to leave in the offseason. Chandler Catanzaro surprisingly retired from the NFL following a forgettable preseason opener in which he missed two extra points in the Jets' first preseason game. The Jets then turned to Taylor Bertolet, who finished 2-of-5 on field goal attempts with the longest kick going 39 yards. He finished the preseason 5-of-8, going 2-of-4 on extra point attempts.

That forced the Jets to move on and sign Vedvik, who struggled with the Vikings after being acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a trade. Vedvik made just 1-of-4 field goals, with misses from 37, 43 and 54 yards, prior to his release.

Vedvik didn't believe he needed much time to correct his issues, but the Jets don't have the patience to wait another week.

"My thing is I'm confident in myself always," Vedvik said, via the New York Post. "When I go out there and I see I miss, it's a very simple small things that I can identify right away, and I think that's very important to be able to see that. I know what happened for me and what to correct, and it's just about going back and keep practicing those things."