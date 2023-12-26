New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is officially out for another week with a concussion, per head coach Robert Saleh. Wilson has not cleared concussion protocol and therefore will not be ready for Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson suffered the concussion Dec. 17 in the team's loss to the Miami Dolphins and has not played since, missing their Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders.

The medical staff determined that Wilson will not be able to pass the five phases of the concussion protocol before game day, so the start will go to quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian helped the team pull off a 30-28 win on Sunday, going 27 of 49 for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Jets quarterback room also includes Brett Rypien, who backed up Siemian last week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was activated to the 53-man roster, and while he is practicing with the team, Saleh said he will not play this season and will not be their emergency third quarterback.

Wilson's season has been riddled with drama and up-and-down play. The former first-rounder was benched multiple times this season, as the Jets scrambled to find consistency at quarterback following Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury.

Wilson has played in 12 games this season, starting 11 with a 4-7 record as the starter. He has a 60.1 completion percentage with 2,271 passing yards, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and 46 sacks.

There is still a chance he could start in the final regular season game against the New England Patriots, if he clears protocol. "We will see," Saleh said when asked if Wilson could play in the finale (per the New York Daily News).