New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's nickname is gaining popularity, especially among his teammates, but No. 2 says he is not worthy of the name. Teammates and fans have called the quarterback "Zach Vick" after former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, who was known for his speed and efficiency on the ground.

When asked about the nickname, and whether or not it will stick, Wilson said:

"Yeah, I don't know. I don't think I am fast enough to be Zach Vick."

I have to agree that Wilson has not exactly made the impact on the quarterback run game that Vick did during his time in the NFL, but I have a feeling that won't stop his teammates from joking about the name.

The name got started after a 52-yard run for a score against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. Wilson took off and so did his new nickname.

Here is a closer look at the play:

Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton was impressed by the play, and so "Zach Vick" was born. The Jets ended up winning the game 26-21.

Last season, Wilson had 185 yards rushing, with four touchdowns on the ground and 10 rushing first downs. The 52-yard run against the Jags was his longest run of the year.

Vick ended his career with 6,109 yards rushing, 36 rushing touchdowns and 347 first downs gained on the ground. His longest run was 61.

Wilson has quite a while to go before he gets up to those numbers.