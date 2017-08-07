Jimmy Graham sheds weight, feels 'a hundred times' better

Jimmy Graham had to make certain concessions this offseason to remain the same receiving threat for the Seahawks that he has been since coming into the league with the Saints in 2010.

Acting on advice he received from Tony Gonzalez in 2013 about how to keep his career going as long as possible, Graham dropped 20 pounds and is in training camp at 260.

"When I was younger, I could carry 270 around and run go routes, and it was no big deal," Graham said during an interview with John Clayton in ESPN Radio. "Now I'm getting a little bit older. I remember Tony Gonzalez told me, it was his last Pro Bowl, I had the honor of playing with him, and we were talking about weights and lifting and everything. He gave me some good gems. He said, 'The older you get, you've got to shave a little bit of weight. Just for your joints. Just to keep that burst and that bend in your body.' And he was very, very true."

Graham has struggled with some injuries throughout his career, so it makes sense that longevity would be a big factor to him. He generally plays through his injuries, but much of 2016 was spent recovering from a torn patellar tendon that cut his 2015 season short. He has also suffered plantar fasciitis in his foot, which he played through (which makes people calling Graham "soft" at times a lot sillier).

Graham said that last season he was completely keyed in on game days while he recovered. He was limited in practice and rehabbing twice a week as he tried to overcome the tendon tear. He ended up third among tight ends with 923 receiving yards, and he played every game. Now that he isn't limiting himself, Graham is primed for 2017.

"For me, it's almost a hundred times [better than last year]," he said.

He added that it wasn't all injury recovery that made him feel more prepped. "To be here all offseason, to be with [Russell Wilson] out there in California for a bit, it's like night and day," he said. "Especially with pain and really just strength in my knee."

Graham will undoubtedly be a key contributor for Seattle in 2017. For a team that relies so heavily on secondary routes from Wilson's scrambles (and to be perfectly honest, Seattle didn't improve their line enough to indicate Wilson will be scrambling any less), Graham is a deadly weapon from the tight end, slot receiver or flanking receiver positions. Now that he's entering a contract year and taking steps to make sure he's able to stay effective, expect serious production from him in Seattle's offense.