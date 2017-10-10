John Fox praises Mitchell Trubisky after first start: 'He's got what it takes'

Mitchell Trubisky made the first start of his NFL career on Monday night, completing 12 of 25 passes for 128 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. All things considered, it was a solid if unspectacular debut for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, who didn't exactly shine but also got little help from his receivers and at least did not undermine the game for the Bears against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

After the game, here's what Trubisky's coach, John Fox, had to say about him:

Fox on what he learned about Mitchell Trubisky tonight: "He's got what it takes. There's no doubt in my mind." — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 10, 2017

That's great and all, but if there's no doubt in Fox's mind that Trubisky's "got what it takes," that begs the question of why the heck he started Mike Glennon for the first four weeks of the season while Glennon was out there losing games almost by himself.

Glennon had five picks and five fumbles (three lost) in four games, and completely undermined the Bears' chance to compete against the Buccaneers in Week 2 and the Packers in Week 5. Meanwhile, Trubisky, who John Fox apparently has no doubt has got what it takes, was seated on the bench. That's not exactly a picture of competent roster management.

Trubisky got picked and lost a fumble in his first career start, too, but at least there's some upside to having him play, and he's the team's clear quarterback of the future. Glennon was seemingly out there because... well, I'm not sure I can find a reason that makes sense. At least the Bears have a direction at QB moving forward now that Trubisky is under center.