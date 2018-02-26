Josh McDaniels reportedly skipping NFL Combine in Indy after bailing on Colts job

When the media hears from coaches and GMs at the NFL combine, it is largely head coaches who are speaking. But prominent coordinators are always seen and often heard from during the combine. Josh McDaniels will be neither this year, as the guy who was almost hired as Colts coach before bailing on Indy will not be hanging out in Indianapolis.

That's according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, who also reports this is the "standard plan" for the Patriots.

As teams descend on Indy for the Combine, #Patriots offensive coaches, including Josh McDaniels, are not expected to attend, I’m told. When they go deep into the playoffs, this is their standard plan. Coaches always hang back. Bill Belichick & maybe 1/2 defensive coaches will go — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2018

However standard it might be -- and there is an argument it makes sense, given how much work the Pats have to do after advancing to another Super Bowl, no days off, etc. -- it is notable that McDaniels decided to steer clear of Indianapolis after he decided to steer clear of the Colts job.

One could even argue it's a smart PR move, and not because of questions coming from the media.

How it is going to play when McDaniels waltzes into St. Elmo's and asks for a shrimp cocktail? There's a pretty good chance he's getting the "nuclear" version of the horseradish if that's the case.

McDaniels has certainly received plenty of criticism for his decision, and Colts fans are probably not thrilled about looking like a punching bag when McDaniels did his about face.

At the end of the day, everyone may have won in this situation, with Frank Reich looking like an excellent fit for the Colts and the Patriots securing a critical coach to keep some consistency on offense when there is a significant transition about to occur on the defensive side of the ball.

So, whether it's for reasons relating to his popularity in Indy or not, it probably makes sense for McDaniels to hang back this year and work on a gameplan for 2018 while others from New England's staff take care of the combine business.