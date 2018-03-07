JuJu Smith-Schuster is trying to recruit LeBron James to the Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster plays football. LeBron James plays basketball, but Smith-Schuster is doing his best to change that.

On Tuesday, about a week before NFL free agency is set to begin, the Pittsburgh wide receiver began his official campaign to get the Cavaliers superstar to switch sports and cities by joining the Steelers. That campaign was launched on Twitter, and it even had a fancy graphic featuring LeBron in the Steelers' black and gold to go along with it.

Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season. LeBron has done everything in the NBA. He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation... #LeBronToPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5VLcjIPpSO — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 6, 2018

If this all seems very random to you, well ... join the club!

It seems highly unlikely that LeBron puts basketball aside to go to the NFL and play for Pittsburgh, but I suppose you can't fault Smith-Schuster for shooting his shot. This continues 2018's popular trend of Pennsylvania sports teams trying to recruit the services of LeBron in upcoming free agency.

And, for what it's worth, LeBron was a pretty damn good football player back in his high school days. He played wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary and his highlight reel is pretty impressive.

At 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, LeBron has the size to be a formidable threat in any NFL team's passing game. We already know he has plenty of skill and athleticism as well; it's plausible that LeBron could make an NFL roster if he truly wanted to.

He's entertained the idea before, and he even made a commercial about it years ago.

At least now LeBron knows that if he wants to play football, he doesn't have to settle for the Browns.