The 2021 NFL Pro Bowl took place Sunday night, only inside "Madden NFL 21," with eight athletes and celebrities teaming up to man the AFC and NFC all-star rosters for a virtual showdown. It turns out that one of the league's most dynamic in-person players was also one of the most important online, as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray -- at one point considered an MVP candidate during the 2020 season, and a Pro Bowler himself -- was named 2021's Pro Bowl MVP for guiding the NFC to a 32-12 victory.

Playing with the NFC squad alongside Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, a three-time Pro Bowler; former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, a five-time all-star during his career; and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, Murray used the virtual version of himself to find real-life teammate DeAndre Hopkins for a touchdown early in the matchup. The NFC never looked back from there, with scores by D.K. Metcalf and Dalvin Cook helping the team to a 26-6 advantage at halftime.

The virtual matchup, which saw each side rotate controlling players, featured an AFC team captained by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Titans running back Derrick Henry, retired three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson and rapper Snoop Dogg.

The highlight of the showdown? No contest. Marshawn could literally be seen breaking his own chair in celebration of a second interception for the NFC team -- a turnover that all but sealed his squad's "Madden" victory: