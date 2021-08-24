Lamar Jackson has heard it all in his brief NFL career. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2019 league MVP continues to make plays and win games.

This year is supposedly the year the NFL will catch up to Jackson, the only quarterback in league history with two 1,000-yard rushing seasons -- and he's accomplished the feat in back-to-back years. He's heard the talk, and remained confident in his abilities.

"I mean, I'm going to keep playing football," Jackson said to Ravens reporters Tuesday. "We're going to see, but I doubt it. I doubt it. I strongly doubt it. We're going to play ball."

Jackson has every reason to believe defenses will have trouble stopping him in 2021. The Ravens quarterback has a long list of accomplishments in his first three years, one of the most impressive starts to a career in NFL history.

Fastest quarterback to reach 30 career victories (37 starts).

Only the second quarterback with consecutive seasons with 25-plus touchdown passes and five-plus rushing touchdowns (Deshaun Watson)

Fastest quarterback in league history to 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards (35 games).

First quarterback to have 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in his first three seasons.

Only quarterback to have 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 passing yards in a season (2019).

Third quarterback in NFL history to have 35-plus touchdown passes and seven-plus rushing touchdowns in a season (Steve Young, Cam Newton were the first two).

Most games with two-plus passing touchdowns and 50-plus rushing yards in a player's first three seasons (14).

Jackson became the third-youngest player to win NFL MVP and a playoff game at 24 years and 3 days old -- only Patrick Mahomes (23 years, 117 days) and Dan Marino (23 years, 106 days) were younger. Jackson joined Colin Kaepernick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with multiple 100-yard rushing yard games in the postseason, rushing for 136 yards in the AFC wild-card win over the Tennessee Titans in January (third-most for a quarterback in league history).

Figuring out Jackson is easier said than done, especially with Baltimore's strong offensive line and excellent run game. Jackson believes he's getting better each offseason, and has demonstrated that this training camp.

"I know what I'm doing a lot more than I did before, so it just makes my job a lot easier," Jackson said. "And these guys, they're working hard, they're working their butt off in this hot sun, this humid heat, and we're just going to keep grinding. We all know, the sky's the limit."

At this point, it's hard to bet against Jackson. That chip on his shoulder will always be there.

The Ravens are loaded again. Is this the year Lamar Jackson wins it all? For breaking news, analysis and player insights, download the CBS Sports app right now. Favorite the Ravens now if you already have the app.