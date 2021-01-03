Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson topped 1,000 rushing yards on the season Sunday against Cincinnati. He becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. He is also the first quarterback to throw 46 red-zone touchdowns without an interception, as well as the fastest quarterback to reach 30 wins.

"We feel pretty good but the job is not done," Jackson told the NFL on CBS post-game.

As a team, Baltimore rushed for 404 yards in the 38-3 victory. The former first-round pick rushed for 97 yards in the decision, bringing his season-long total up to 1,005 yards.

The third-year quarterback out of Louisville rushed for 695 yards his rookie season while primarily serving as a backup to Joe Flacco. In the following year, he rushed for 1,206 yards, in addition to throwing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Michael Vick rushed for 1,000 yards just once in his career.

Jackson has returned to his near-MVP form down the stretch and led the Ravens to a playoff berth. The team won five straight games to end the regular season. He will now have the opportunity to prove all the skeptics wrong about his inability to win a playoff game. Baltimore is in a position to face the winner of the AFC South whether it be the Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts.