The Baltimore Ravens will likely be without franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. On Friday, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that "it looks like it's going to be Tyler [Huntley] on Sunday" as Jackson continues to deal with a knee injury he suffered last week against the Broncos.

Jackson did appear to be somewhat of a long shot to play due to that knee injury, but Harbaugh did say earlier this week that the quarterback's ailment is not season-ending and is more "week to week." Jackson did not practice at all this week and is officially listed as doubtful. Given that that team didn't already rule him out, there is a slight sliver of a chance that he tries to suit up, but it appears far more likely that Huntley will be the one under center by the time kickoff rolls around.

This would be the first game Jackson has missed this season, but Huntley did see extensive work in last week's win. After Jackson departed in the first half, Huntley completed 27 of his 32 throws for 187 yards passing and an interception to help the club move to 8-4. He also rushed 10 times for 41 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

On top of that experience last week, Huntley started four games for the Ravens when Jackson was sidelined last season. In those four starts, Baltimore went 1-3 and Huntley threw for 772 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, he logged 239 yards and two more scores.

These next few weeks are vital to Baltimore's playoff positioning, so this injury to Jackson comes at a less-than-ideal time. Currently, the Ravens are in first place in the AFC North at 8-4, but the Bengals are right on their heels at 8-4 and favored against the Browns on Sunday. If Pittsburgh gets the better of the Huntley-led Ravens and Cincinnati takes care of business against Cleveland, we'll see a shift in the standings.