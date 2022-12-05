Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury during Sunday's victory over the Denver Broncos, but it will not be a season-ending issue. Monday, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson is "week to week," but that it is less likely he will suit up this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN. Still, Harbaugh is not ruling him out for Week 14 just yet.

Following the Ravens' 10-9 win on Sunday, Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson's injury would hold him out "days to weeks" as opposed to a more substantial amount of time. NFL Media reported that initial tests showed that Jackson is dealing with a knee sprain, but that the quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday to specifically come down with a diagnosis.

"It's a knee, but not a season-ending type of knee," Harbaugh said. "We'll get more tests tomorrow and let you know how long it's going to be. ... We'll see if he can go back this week. If not, he'll be [back] sometime after that shortly."

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

Before going out, Jackson was 3 for 4 for 11 yards with the Broncos up 3-0 in the second quarter. In his place, Tyler Huntley was able to steer the ship and lead Baltimore to its eighth win of the season to move to 8-4. He completed 27 of his 32 throws for 187 yards passing and an interception. Huntley also rushed 10 times for 41 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

If Jackson is slated to miss time, Huntley would be the likely candidate to start in his place. Huntley started four games for the Ravens last season and the club went 1-3 over that stretch.

This week, the Ravens will head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. After that, they'll be in Cleveland taking on the Browns in Week 15.