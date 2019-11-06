Lambeau Field is currently covered in snow and here's why that could benefit the Packers against the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers better bring a few extra layers of clothing with them when they travel to Green Bay this week, because it's going to be cold at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Packers' stadium, which is known for its frozen tundra, is likely going to have an ice-cold playing surface when the Panthers and Packers kick off at 4:25 p.m ET on Sunday. With four days to go until the game, Lambeau is already starting to look like a winter wonderland.

The Packers tweeted out a video on Wednesday to show just how much snow had fallen so far.

Tweeting out a video to remind the Panthers of how cold it's going to be on Sunday is definitely some brilliant mental warfare by the Packers. Green Bay had a high temperature of 33 degrees on Wednesday and the forecast for the game is expected to be similar.

According to Weather.com, Green Bay is expected to see a high of 34-degrees on Sunday with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. The twist here is that the precipitation could be anything from rain to sleet to snow, depending on how cold it is outside. The low temperature for Sunday is expected to be 17 degrees.

If you're wondering whether or not the Packers get an advantage from playing on the frozen tundra at Lambeau Field, the answer seems to be yes. In the past 15 games that Aaron Rodgers has started with the kickoff temperature at 35 degrees or below, the Packers have gone 12-3 straight-up and 10-5 against the spread (The Packers are currently favored by five points over the Panthers).

As for the Panthers, they don't play in cold weather often. Over the past 15 years, they've only played a total of seven games that have been 35 degrees or below at kickoff and they've gone 2-5 in those games both straight-up and against the spread.

When snow starts falling, the under seems to be a popular play, which could have a lot people betting on the total points in this game. The over/under currently sits at 47 points, and in the past 25 NFL games overall that have been played with a kickoff temperature of 35 degrees or below, the under has hit 15 out of 25 times.