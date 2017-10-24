LeBron James on the Browns' futility: 'I ain't been 1-22 at nothing'

It's tough to get a handle on LeBron James' football fandom. He's been a self-professed Cowboys fan for a long time, even sometimes live-tweeting their games along with Cowboys fan friends like Chris Paul, J.R. Smith, and Russell Westbrook, but because he's Mr. Cleveland, he's also adopted the Browns as sort of a second team.

He described the dynamic thusly during a recent podcast appearance: "[Being a Browns fan] hurts. Being a proud and loyal Browns fan, even though everyone knows I'm a Cowboys fan, but at the end of the day when the Browns and Cowboys play ... I'm rooting for the Browns and it's sad ... And it was the same way with the Yankees and the Indians. Everyone's like you a Yankees fan; yeah, that's cool but I want the Indians to win."

So yeah, it's confusing. One thing LeBron is not confused about, though, is that he cannot relate at all to the Browns' lack of success.

LeBron said he has opinions on #Browns didn't want to share them but said, "I ain't been 1-22 at nothing. Nothing." — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 24, 2017

Cleveland is the losingest franchise in the league since re-entering the NFL back in 1999, and things have been even worse lately. They're 1-22 in their last 23 games, as LeBron said, and they've made the playoffs just once during that period of time. On the other hand, LeBron's been in the NBA since 2003 and has missed the playoffs only twice (his first two seasons); his team has also made it to seven consecutive NBA Finals, a record he shares with former teammate James Jones.

The Browns are trying to build their way up to have a similar run of sustained success, but needless to say, it has not worked just yet.