If Le'Veon Bell could do it all over again, the veteran running back would have stayed in Pittsburgh. Bell took to social media over the weekend and apologized to Steelers fans for leaving the organization back in 2019 after a tumultuous year where he held out of the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute. Looking back, Bell admitted that he never should have left the Steelers.

"I never apologized to the fans for really sitting out, or leaving the Steelers," Bell said. "I never apologized. So I want to say I apologize for leaving the best damn fans there is in this damn world. I shouldn't have left. I apologize, I should never have left. I apologize. That's my fault. That's on me."

Bell was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He spent the first five years of his career in Pittsburgh where he developed into one of the most productive backs in the league, being named first-team All-Pro twice. He led the NFL with 406 touches in 2017 (his final year playing for the franchise) and totaled 1,946 yards from scrimmage to go along with 11 touchdowns.

After that impressive campaign, however, things soured between Bell and the Steelers, who placed the franchise tag on the back for the second consecutive season. Instead of signing the tag, Bell sat out the entire 2018 season. That following offseason, Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets that included $35 million guaranteed.

While the back was able to secure a lucrative contract, Bell was never as productive as he was during his days with the Steelers. Over the next three seasons (2019-2021), He would total 1,847 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns, which largely came during his first season with New York. Bell's time with the Jets lasted for just a season and a half before being released in October of 2020. He'd then go on to play for the Chiefs, Ravens and Buccaneers, but largely as a depth piece rather than the feature back he was during his early days in the league.

The now 31-year-old did not play in the NFL in 2022.