While Le'Veon Bell's star is not nearly as bright as it was four years ago, the former All-Pro running back still knows how to go viral. Bell's recent comments about Chiefs coach Andy Reid made the rounds on social media after Bell said he would "retire first" before playing for Reid again. Bell had 76 touches for 353 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Chiefs in 2020. But he had just two carries during Kansas City's three playoff games and did not play in the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers.

Bell, who remains unsigned with about a month to go before the start of training camp, clarified his recent comments on Reid. Bell made it clear that, other than his experience with Reid, he enjoyed his time in Kansas City while specifically mentioning his former teammates and the Chiefs' loyal fan base.

"I said what I said [and] I don't regret at all what I said," Bell wrote via Twitter. "For those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that's fine ... you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me.

"I'll admit that's [something] I could've and should've kept to myself [and] I apologize about that and that only ... but I don't regret what I said, because that's how I feel."

Bell's comments clearly hit a nerve with Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, who responded to Bell's criticism on social media.

"These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success," Mathieu wrote. "That's how I know I'm built different."

While he hasn't elaborated on what he didn't like about playing with Reid, one can assume that Bell was not thrilled about his role within the Chiefs' offense. Despite starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire dealing with a late-season injury, Bell was either inactive or did not play in three of the Chiefs' final four games. Darrell Williams, not Bell, was the Chiefs' leading rushing during Kansas City's first two playoff games, with Edwards-Helaire stepping back into his starting role for the Super Bowl.

He may not have been the same back he was during his time with the Steelers, but Bell was a productive player when giving the opportunity in Kansas City. Along with catching 13 of 17 targets, Bell averaged 4 yards per carry in nine regular season games in Kansas City. He played an integral role in the Chiefs' 32-29 win in New Orleans in Week 15, as he rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while catching one pass for 14 yards.

Bell has made it clear that he is not open to another stint in Kansas City. What isn't clear is where the 29-year-old Bell will land next. One team that could be an option is the Lions, who recently met with former All-Pro Todd Gurley. Gurley has also met with the Ravens, a team that has boasted the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack each of the last two years.