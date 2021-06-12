It's safe to say that the Le'Veon Bell experience in Kansas City wasn't as enjoyable as the veteran running back had hoped it would be when he signed with the club in the midst of the 2020 season. While conversing on an Instagram post that centered around someone spending $700 at McDonald's, a user suggested that Bell re-sign with the Chiefs as he currently still sits on the open market. Bell replied to the plea to head back to Kansas City and showed zero interest. In fact, he revealed that he did not enjoy his time with the team and specifically playing for head coach Andy Reid.

"I'll never play for Andy Reid again," Bell commented. "... I'd retire first."

Bell signed with the Chiefs in Week 6 of last year after he was released by the New York Jets. He appeared in nine games over that stretch and saw two starts. While used sparingly in a committee alongside then-rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Bell finished the regular season with just 353 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He was inactive for the AFC Championship Game against Buffalo and did not play in the Chiefs' loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

That lack of playing time throughout that Super Bowl run could be the root of Bell's discontent with Reid, but it's ultimately unclear as to why he'd rather walk away from the game than play for him again.

As clubs across the NFL wrap up mandatory minicamp, the three-time Pro Bowl back is still without a team. He noted earlier this offseason that he intends on playing in 2021 and will look to sign with a team when he's ready. While we're still waiting to hear where that next stop will be for the 29-year-old, it seems like we can cross a reunion with the Chiefs off the list of possible destinations.