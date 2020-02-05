Le'Veon Bell clears the air on his relationship with Adam Gase, his future with the Jets and Antonio Brown

Le'Veon Bell's relationship with Adam Gase was one of the NFL's most surprising narratives during the 2020 season given the commitment New York made to the running back last offseason. Gase, who went 7-9 during his first season as the Jets head coach, reportedly did not want the Jets to sign the former Pro Bowl running back in the first place. During his season-ending press conference, Gase failed to offer any indication that he wants Bell back with the team next season.

Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets last offseason, recently reinforced his desire to remain with the Jets for the duration of his contract.

"Me and Coach Gase had our exit meeting, and it was fine," Bell told TMZ Sports while adding that any issues that may have existed with himself and Gase were "blown out of proportion."

Bell added that it did not bother him when his name appeared in trade rumors before the Oct. 29 trade deadline. Bell, who was ultimately not traded, helped the Jets (who were 1-6 before the trade deadline) win six out of their final seven games including a Week 16 victory over his former team, the Steelers.

"I think maybe 4-5 years ago, (the trade rumors) would have (hurt), but I've been so much in this league, I've seen everything," Bell said. "Nothing surprises me anymore. When my name is thrown into trade talks and things like that, it doesn't really phase me. I just go out there. I control what I can control. Live my life. Be happy."

While he avoided any major injuries during his first season as a Jet, Bell endured the worst statistical season of his career, rushing for 789 yards and three touchdowns while averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. Bell did continue to showcase his ability in the passing game, however, catching 66 passes for 461 yards and a touchdown. Part of Bell's dip in production compared to the numbers he compiled with the Steelers can be attributed to the Jets' early-season issues at the quarterback position (Sam Darnold had mono) and the lack of familiarity Bell had with his new teammates of the offensive line. A unique runner with a unique (patient) running style, Bell should see his production rise as he continues to gain familiarity with his new teammates, particularly those on the offensive line.

Bell is also no longer playing with an All-Pro receiver, something he enjoyed during his time in Pittsburgh. With defenses focusing a considerable amount of their attention on stopping Antonio Brown, Bell was able to reap some of those benefits. And while receivers Jamison Crowder and Robby Anderson enjoyed solid 2019 campaigns, neither one of them demands the type of attention Brown did during his heyday.

Speaking of Brown, who is currently out of the NFL, Bell seemed open to the idea of playing with his former teammate again in New York.

"That ain't my call. That (would come) from way upstairs," Bell said. "We played a lot of football together. Made a lot of plays."