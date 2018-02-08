Le'Veon Bell reveals the ridiculous amount of money it would take to sign with Jets

Le'Veon Bell made $12.1 million in 2017 after playing on the franchise tag. The Steelers' all-world running back has no intentions of being franchised again in 2018 and even hinted last month that he would retire first.

That possibility prompted an enterprising Jets fan -- and self-appointed team spokesman -- to make this offer: $60 million for Bell to come to New York.

Bell, who grew up a Jets fan, was unmoved.

🙄 that ain’t enough to come run with the Jets... https://t.co/R0Ockg5Leh — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) February 1, 2018

Bell was joking but it didn't stop Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams from trying to sweeten the pot.

Woah big dawg. Show some luv. We will be the talk of the league this coming year. How much you need? Let me run to the bank. I gotcha my boy. Haha #DontSleep https://t.co/HZYBvh2Mc3 — JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) February 1, 2018

Days later, TMZ caught up with Bell to find out exactly how much he'd need to join the Jets.

"A hundred Ms," Bell said, referring to $100 million.

Worth noting: At $41.1 million -- or $58.8 million less than what Bell will need to relocate to New York -- Atlanta's Devonta Freeman currently has the largest contract of any running back.

"Hey, go to the bank and get a hundred," Bell continued, still joking. "I already talked to Jamal. Me and Jamal are cool. That's my guy."

What if the Jets traded for Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles? Would Bell be interested then?

"For a hundred Ms," he said. "Hey, listen to me: I play running back, but they've got to respect me like I am, man."

Kidding aside, Bell, who has expressed sincere interest in staying in Pittsburgh, is one of the league's most dynamic players. He's as dangerous a runner as he is a pass catcher and he wants to be compensated as such. Given that he left $18 million in guaranteed money on the table in 2017 it's reasonable to think that his thinking hasn't wavered.

"Just get the numbers straight, exactly where we want them. I'm not going to settle for anything," Bell told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler last month. "I know what I do and what I bring to the table. I'm not going out here getting the ball 400 times if I'm not getting what I feel I'm valued at."

On Wednesday, Steelers president Art Rooney II said he expects Bell to be in Pittsburgh in 2018 and beyond.

"We'd like to have a long-term contract with Le'Veon," Rooney told reporters, via the Pittsburgh Tribune Review.

"It's hard for me to predict these things," Rooney said of long-term contract negotiations. "Normally, they come down to the last minute. I've learned not to predict because sometimes I've been surprised. There were things that got done that I didn't think would get done and vice versa. We'll go through the process and do our best. The good news is I think both sides want to get something done here."

That's good news for the Steelers, bad news for the Jets.