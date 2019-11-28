Lions vs. Bears odds, line: 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from advanced model on 93-63 roll

The Detroit Lions have the most wins on Thanksgiving in NFL history, while the Chicago Bears have the third-most victories. For the second year in a row, those NFC North rivals start the Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit. The Bears are 5-6 and sitting eighth in the NFC standings, so they need to win to keep their very slim playoff hopes alive. At 3-7-1, the Lions are playing for pride and perhaps to avoid the division basement yet again, but will reportedly start David Blough at quarterback. Chicago is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Bears odds after the line opened at one, while the over-under for total points is 37. The favorite is 4-0-1 against the spread in the past five meetings. Before making any Bears vs. Lions picks of your own, be sure to see the 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lions vs. Bears spread: Chicago -5.5

Lions vs. Bears over-under: 37 points

Lions vs. Bears moneyline: Chicago -240, Detroit +200

CHI: Bears are 7-1 in their past eight NFC North games

DET: Lions have won five of last six at home in series

The model knows that Chicago enters with momentum, having won two of three to keep its playoff hopes alive after dropping four in a row. In Week 10, the Bears beat the visiting Lions 20-13 behind one of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's best games of the season. The former No. 2 overall pick threw for three touchdowns to three different receivers and didn't turn the ball over. His 131.0 passer rating was a season-high.

The Bears have feasted on NFC North foes of late, covering nine of their past 10 games. They are also 9-4 against the spread in their past 13 after a victory. Chicago beat the New York Giants, 19-14, last Sunday, with Trubisky throwing for 278 yards and a touchdown. Allen Robinson caught that scoring pass and finished with a season-high 131 yards. Linebacker Khalil Mack had a strip-sack that led to a fumble. It was his fifth forced fumble of the season.

But just because Chicago is favored doesn't mean it will cover the Lions vs. Bears spread on Thursday.

Detroit has generally played significantly better at home this season, with two of its three wins coming at Ford Field. The Lions also have unearthed a potential gem in the backfield in former Alabama star Bo Scarbrough. Detroit has been hit hard by injuries and Scarbrough has led the team in rushing the past two games. The former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys is averaging a solid 4.8 yards per carry and will be relied on heavily with Matthew Stafford (back) out and Jeff Driskel (hamstring) reportedly serving as Blough's backup.

The Lions' defensive front could have a big day against a Chicago offensive line that has struggled this season and will be without right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle). Detroit largely outplayed the Bears at Soldier Field in Week 10, outgaining Chicago 357-226, but lost 20-13 in Driskel's first start in place of Stafford. The Bears have covered just one of their past seven games overall.

