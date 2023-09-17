The Detroit Lions look to get their first home win of the season as they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Jared Goff and company pulled off an impressive feat in Week 1 when they overcame the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs for a 21-20 victory on the road. Meanwhile, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks look to turn things around after falling 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener. All-Pro safety Jamal Adams remains out for Seattle, and offensive tackle Taylor Decker is doubtful for Detroit.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Detroit is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Seahawks vs. Lions picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lions vs. Seahawks and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 2 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Lions:

Seahawks vs. Lions spread: Lions -4.5

Seahawks vs. Lions over/under: 47 points

Seahawks vs. Lions money line: Lions -220, Seahawks +180

Seahawks vs. Lions picks: See picks at SportsLine

Seahawks vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Lions can cover

Detroit hasn't started a season off 2-0 since 2017, but the Lions can ride the high of their Week 1 upset win into Week 2. Dan Campbell's offense is looking well balanced between David Montgomery taking care of the ground game, while Jared Goff connects with both Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions haven't beaten the Seahawks since 2012, but they have the firepower to pull ahead and cover on Sunday.

The same can't be said about the Seahawks offense, which converted just two third-down attempts in their loss to the Rams. Seattle will also be at a disadvantage on Sunday due to the injuries they sustained in their season opener. In addition, the Lions are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games at home. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks entered the 2023 season with high expectations but came out flat in Week 1. History has proven that Pete Carroll is one of the more successful coaches in the league when coming off a loss, and his team is led by several proven veterans. Quarterback Geno Smith struggled against the Rams in Week 1 but was a Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

Smith now has one of the top trio of wide receivers in the NFL at his disposal in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle was limited to 112 passing yards against Los Angeles, which is unlikely to happen again with the amount of talent in its offensive attack. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. Lions picks

The model has simulated Lions vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's Lions vs. Seahawks pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lions vs. Seahawks on Sunday, and which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Lions spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 163-113 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.