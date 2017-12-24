LOOK: Browns' Isaiah Crowell likes a bunch of tweets that criticize Hue Jackson

The 0-14 Cleveland Browns are on the cusp of history (in the worst way), and their head coach, Hue Jackson, isn't guaranteed to survive the inevitably ensuing staff shakeup.

The team's starting running back might not mind.

Isaiah Crowell, who's gained 193 yards on 24 carries in the Browns' last two games, told ESPN on Thursday that he's felt "disrespected" by the much-maligned coach, particularly after Jackson went out of his way to suggest that anyone "could have run through that hole" Crowell had on a 59-yard gallop against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15.

"When everything is blocked pretty and you can just run down up through there, that doesn't happen but once or twice in a game,'' Jackson told reporters after the Browns' 29th loss in 30 games, per Mary Kay Cabot. "Not saying that [Crowell] doesn't do that. He does it well for us, but I'm just saying you guys are talking about a run that -- I'm being very honest -- we all could have run through."

In a description fitting of Cleveland's historic ineptitude, Jackson went on to say that he preferred the "grunt" runs and defended his decision not to give Crowell more than five carries against Baltimore.

But Crowell, now in his fourth season with the Browns and second under Jackson, still isn't happy if his Twitter activity is any indication. As noted in a report by Pro Football Talk that Jackson may have "lost" Cleveland's locker room, the veteran running back has liked at least six different tweets that question Jackson and his comments on Crowell's running lane, including one that suggests the Browns coach "got his degree at the Marvin Lewis School of Coaching."