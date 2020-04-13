LOOK: Colts announce new secondary logo and minor uniform changes to honor home state

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they were carrying a new secondary logo and some minor uniform changes into the 2020 season. While the traditional horseshoe will remain the main logo, the Colts wanted to make a change to honor their home state.

The new secondary logo features the outline of the state of Indiana, and is carved out of the "C" from the Colts' new wordmark to honor the team's home state and community. The secondary mark will be subtly integrated into the Colts uniform design and will be featured on a variety of fan gear.

"The Horseshoe remains our most iconic and timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football's greatest fans, Colts Nation," said Colts vice chair and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon, via Colts.com. "These new logos – particularly our new Indiana logo – honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead."

Check it out, here:

Honoring our past. Always evolving. pic.twitter.com/BBWqIG7p6p — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2020

Colts.com

Additionally, the Colts will make official their "historic logo," which features the classic bucking horse. A nod to their Baltimore roots, the logo will be tied to historical or throwback campaigns. The Colts also created a new wordmark, which "incorporates modern elements while embracing some of the design features from the traditional mark," according to the team's press release. The wordmark decal will be featured on the front and back of the helmet.

The Colts will make a few subtle changes to their uniforms as well. The fonts of the jersey numbers will change slightly to honor their rich history and mirror those worn by the team in the 1950's and 1960's. The new secondary logo will also be added to the inside of the neckline.

While teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had massive overhauls this offseason regarding their uniforms, the Colts made small yet noticeable positive changes to their Sunday attire.