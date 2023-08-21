Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is taking team bonding to a completely different level. Prior to the Cowboys' preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Cooks, who is a licensed pilot, flew his new teammates on a flight over Seattle in a small plane.

Cooks traveled in the plane with new Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore and star pass rusher Micah Parsons, and they witnessed a breathtaking view of Lumen Field.

Cooks posted a video of the plane ride on his Instagram account. He captioned the video, "They let the wrong ones in the sky," and he even revealed that he wanted to do a flyover prior to the national anthem at a Cowboys game at some point.

Cooks, Gilmore and Parsons all sat out Saturday's contest against the Seahawks. The team didn't play the majority of their starters this week, so they were able to enjoy the sights that Seattle has to offer.

This will be Cooks' first season with the Cowboys after the team acquired him for a fifth-round pick in a trade with the Houston Texans. Cooks caught 57 passes for 699 yards and three touchdowns with the Texans last season. The 29-year-old has registered 1,000-yard seasons in three of his last five campaigns while spending time with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Texans.

Cooks will likely have a large role with the Cowboys offense this season alongside star wideout CeeDee Lamb. In the early going, he appears to be taking bonding with his new teammates seriously, to say the least.