No matter how hard he might try, Matt Ryan cannot get away from his stunning Super Bowl 51 loss to the New England Patriots. Even the football he threw to eclipse 60,000 career passing yards serves as a reminder of that gut-wrenching loss.

In Ryan's first game with the Indianapolis Colts, he became the eighth player in NFL history to reach 60,000 passing yards. That game ball was sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where it is now on display.

However, what was supposed to be an honor for Ryan has him and the Atlanta Falcons on the receiving end of jokes on social media. That game ball just happened to be numbered 283.

When Ryan led the Falcons to the Super Bowl against the Patriots, they infamously held a 28-3 lead late in the third quarter. Then, they watched it slip away as Tom Brady led New England from behind to win the game in overtime.

That is the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, and it's one that Falcons team would rather not revisit ever again.

Ryan's stint with the Colts got off to a somewhat underwhelming start. Indianapolis tied the Houston Texans, 20-20, with Ryan completing 32 of his 50 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.