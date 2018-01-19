LOOK: Minnesota furniture store offers Sean Payton a couch to watch the Vikings

Don't celebrate until the clock hits triple zeros. Saints coach Sean Payton learned that the hard way when he celebrated a sure Saints' win by doing the SKOL clap on the Saints' sideline on Sunday night. Minutes later, the Saints were eliminated and the Vikings were heading to the NFC Championship after Stefon Diggs' Minneapolis Miracle. Lucky for Payton, a Minnesota furniture store was kind enough to offer a place for him to watch the game.

Minnesota furniture store offers Sean Payton a free couch to watch the game from on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QjEpJRHDqf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 19, 2018

If I'm Sean Payton, I'm jumping on this. It's actually a very good gesture. That couch is going to need to be vetted, however. And this picture raises a lot of questions, not least of which is: Is that the actual couch and why was this photo taken on one of the sets of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes movies?

It's a pretty funny gesture, and it's continuing some of the good-natured ribbing between these two teams after one of the most well-contested playoff games in years. Payton may rub fans the wrong way, but there's certainly no shortage of intrigue with him. The Vikings will play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, and Payton will no doubt be watching thinking about what could have been.