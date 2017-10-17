LOOK: Protesters gather at NFL meetings in support of Kaepernick, confront Jerry Jones

NFL players and league executives met in New York on Tuesday to discuss social issues. According to those in attendance, the meeting was "productive." And both sides seemingly walked away optimistic.

Outside the meeting, protesters supporting Colin Kaepernick gathered. Many carried signs saying "Take a knee against racism."

About two dozen protesters supporting Colin Kaepernick outside NFL meetings in NYC @NYTSports pic.twitter.com/U3onxXRBQC — Ken Belson (@el_belson) October 17, 2017

Others chanted, "Take a knee against white supremacy."

Protestors chanting “Take a Knee against white supremacy” outside of today’s NFL meeting. pic.twitter.com/rw781OxWSM — Jacob Feldman (@JacobFeldman4) October 17, 2017

"No allegiance to Trump or Pence. Defense. Defense," chants were also heard.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who previously said that any Cowboys player who doesn't stand for the anthem will not be allowed to play, was confronted by protesters. In the video below, you can watch one of the interactions between a protester and Jones, who didn't say anything.

Jerry meets protestors pic.twitter.com/jH0wgsuPb5 — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 17, 2017

Kaepernick began his protest against racial injustice in the 2016 preseason when he remained seated during the national anthem. This year, even though Kaepernick remains unsigned, his protest lived on through players like Michael Bennett. The protest -- which involved widespread demonstrations -- changed in recent weeks after Donald Trump advocated for teams to fire players who kneel during the anthem. Trump also called for the NFL to create a rule that would make it mandatory for players to stand for the anthem. At the meetings on Tuesday, the topic of the anthem was barely even broached.

Kaepernick did not attend Tuesday's meeting. He was not invited.

Official statement from Colin Kaepernick's legal team. He was not invited to today's NFL/NFLPA meeting pic.twitter.com/eliRuRC5Xa — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, "The influence and power of President Donald Trump will be a central element" in the collusion grievance.