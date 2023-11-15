The Las Vegas Raiders provided a free lesson in poor timing on Tuesday. Shortly before defensive end Isaac Rochell announced he had been released by the Raiders, the team posted a video to its official X account of him honoring his brother's military service for Veteran's Day.

Rochell had been on the Raiders' active roster since being signed on Sept. 23, but the team cut him on Tuesday afternoon. The timing of the events wasn't lost on Rochell, who provided his own reaction on social media. The next time the Raiders plan to cut a player, they may want to give the social media team a heads-up first.

Rochell, who played college football at Notre Dame, was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. After that, he bounced around between the Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns.

Over the last year or so, Rochell has found a somewhat permanent home in Las Vegas, jumping between the Raiders' active roster and practice squad. In eight games with the Raiders this season, Rochell totaled 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.