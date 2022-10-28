Russell Wilson has been the target of criticism amid his and the Broncos' rocky start to the 2022 season. Wilson has also been taking flack from players on opposing teams, most recently Ravens All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker.

On the flight back to Baltimore after Thursday night's win over the Buccaneers in Tampa, Tucker made light of Wilson's recent comments that he worked out for the majority of the Broncos' eight-hour flight to London for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wilson said that he did high-knees and other exercises on the flight as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

"What are we doing on the plane right back home? I heard Lamar [Jackson] is leading us in high-knees," Tucker joked before changing his tone after a few seconds. "But we've got to play him, and we respect him. We like him."

Could money, in Tucker's case, be a reason for mocking Wilson? The Broncos QB will start against the Jaguars after missing Denver's Week 7 loss to the Jets. While Wilson was rewarded with a five-year, $242.5 million contract upon joining the Broncos, Tucker's quarterback, Jackson, has yet to receive a new contract from the Ravens after the two sides could not come to an agreement this offseason. Jackson acknowledged a fan's sign that said 'Ravens, pay em now' following Thursday night's game that alluded to the former league MVP's ongoing contract situation.

As Tucker mentioned, the Ravens will face Wilson and the Broncos later in the season. Baltimore will host Denver in Week 13 in a game that -- unless the Broncos' offense starts to find their way -- the Ravens should be heavily favored in.