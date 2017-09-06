LOOK: Seahawks unveil a new alternate logo and Twitter can't stop making fun of it

The Seattle Seahawks got kind of crazy and unveiled a new alternate logo this week, but there's already one problem: No one seems to like it.

If the reaction from Twitter is any indication, the Seahawks might want to head back to the drawing board on this one.

For the past 41 years, one of the greatest mysteries in the NFL has been the question of what the Seahawks' logo looks like from the front. Since the team's inception in 1976, they've used variations of a logo that only shows a profile view of the seahawk.

This is that the Seahawks' current logo looks like. Seahawks.com

The new logo shows what that same seahawk would look like from the front, and let's just say, it's not pretty.

After the Seahawks unveiled the new alternate logo on Tuesday, Twitter quickly found out about it and then proceeded to do what everyone on Twitter does best: make fun of it.

The most obvious question with the new logo is clearly: Were they trying to make it look like Mr. Burns?

I… I just don’t know what to think about this new #Seahawks logo. pic.twitter.com/2jVVsPaIUk — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) September 6, 2017

We definitely can't discount that theory.

It's also possible that the team is planning on changing their name to the Emus, and to be honest, this actually seems plausible.

Nice new logo Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ZWoBVuvQI3 — Simon Bull (@SimonBull94) September 6, 2017

This next tweet is basically why the Seahawks probably never showed us their logo from the front: They didn't want us to be able to identify their mascot.

The Seahawks new logo also kind of looks like a mean librarian if you draw some glasses on it and put some hair in the right places.

New Seahawks logo looking like a librarian who is disappointed in you because you turned your books in past their due date pic.twitter.com/OVrfw0YdgH — Natalieeeee (@MsNatalieHughes) September 6, 2017

The person below thinks the new logo looks like a "Finding Dory" character and I'm kind of starting to come around on that.

It's a good thing the Seahawks marketing team didn't ask Twitter to rate the logo before they unveiled it because I'm thinking that it would've gotten a big fat "F."

Seahawks new logo looks amateur — 超新星 (@EatEmMusic) September 6, 2017

I love my Seahawks but that new alternate logo just looks waaay too weird 🙅🏼 — Savannah Wilson (@saavvvssss) September 6, 2017

The Seahawks new logo is 🚮🚮 — 💀SINISTER💀 (@iamKeithParsons) September 6, 2017

Change that ugly logo please pic.twitter.com/lkt2JsVB0u — Keenan (@AcDcRack) September 6, 2017

I am a:

⚪️ Male

⚪️ Female

🔘 Seahawks Fan



Seeking:

🔘To ban the ugly alternate logo. — Amanda Hall (@mandarose3) September 6, 2017

Anyway, for the fans out there who do like the new logo, I have some good news for you: You can now buy merchandise featuring the logo at the Seahawks' Pro Shop.