The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a putrid 3-7 record, but their performance wasn't the stinkiest thing found at FirstEnergy Stadium this time around. Fans spotted an animal in the stands during the first half, and it turned out to be a skunk.

Former Arizona State women's golfer Madison Kerley recorded the skunk as it tried to hide from fans looking on in section 140.

The skunk's appearance evoked memories of Cleveland's Rally Possum from 2018. That season, a possum appeared in the Browns' first win in 635 days, a 21-17 victory over the New York Jets, and it returned two weeks later on the day of their 12-9 overtime triumph over the Baltimore Ravens.

It seems the skunk is another lucky charm for the Browns, as they tied Sunday's game at 17-17 with a touchdown connection from Jacoby Brissett to David Njoku with under a minute left in regulation. Cleveland went on to win 23-17 in overtime thanks to a three-yard touchdown run from Nick Chubb.

The whereabouts of the skunk are currently unknown, but the Browns won't get a chance to see if it truly brings good luck next week, as they're heading to Houston to play the Texans. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to make his return that game after serving a suspension for the first 11 games.