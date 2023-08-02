NFL training camp offers an opportunity for fans to get an up close and personal look at their favorite players. For one young Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Tuesday's practice offered a chance to get an autograph from the team's franchise quarterback.

Following Tuesday's practice, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was signing autographs for fans, and he made one young fan's day when he signed his mini Steelers helmet.

Training camp can oftentimes be one of the first opportunities for kids to see their favorite players in person. This was certainly a wholesome reaction from this young fan, and it's definitely going to be a core memory as he received an autograph from Pickett.

Tuesday marked the Steelers' first training camp practice in which players wore pads.

This is the first full season that Pickett will serve as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. In 2022, Pickett battled with veteran Mitch Trubisky for the starting job, but Pickett is firmly entrenched as the starter this time around. Pickett will be attempting to lead the Steelers back to the playoffs after missing the postseason in 2022 with a 9-8 record.

Regardless of how the Steelers end up finishing this season, Pickett now has a fan in this youngster for life.