T.J. Watt further etched his name in Steelers lore during Pittsburgh's season-opener against the 49ers. The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded three sacks in the game's first three quarters. His third, a strip-sack of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, tied James Harrison for the most career sacks in Steelers history.
Watt now has 80.5 career sacks, matching Harrison's tally during his decorated 14-year career with the Steelers.
While he is on the doorstep of breaking Harrison's record, Watt's primary goal in the NFL is to do something his former teammate did twice during his career: hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But before he can do that, Watt wants to help the Steelers snap their seven-year drought without a playoff win.
"I've played in three playoff games and haven't won a single one, so that's a big issue," Watt told CBS Sports during the offseason. "That's probably goal No. 1 is just to get into the playoffs and win a playoff game and just go from there.
"I'm not about the individual goals anymore. I've set myself up nice where I've been having a good career but it doesn't matter if you're not winning games when they matter most. I think that's objective No. 1, for sure."