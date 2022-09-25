New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette have each been fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness for their role in the brawl that took place between the two teams in Week 2, per NBC Sports. Lattimore was ejected, along with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, at the time of the brawl.

The brawl appeared to begin when Lattimore had something to say to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, gesturing at him and clearly upsetting other members of the Tampa Bay offense. Lattimore wanted a flag on Brady for yelling over what the QB believed was a missed call.

Here is a look at what occurred during the game:

Fournette shoved Lattimore, who then retaliated with a shove of his own. Evans then got involved by running up and body checking Lattimore and things escalated quickly, with an all-out fight between the two teams.

Evans was then suspended for one game due to his involvement. He was the only player suspended from the incident.

Brady called the suspension on his wide receiver "ridiculous," saying, "I don't think it deserved any type of suspension."

The 45-year-old said emotions are part of the game and said sometimes those emotions get the best of the players. He thanked Evans for defending him, saying, via the Tampa Bay Times, "And the fact that Mike would come out there to defend me means everything in the world to me as a teammate and a friend."

Evans appealed the suspension, but the league upheld it, noting that Evans violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8 (g) that prohibits "unnecessary running, driving into, cutting, or throwing the body against or on a player who is out of play or should not have reasonably anticipated such contract by an opponent, before or after the ball is dead."