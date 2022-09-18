Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid a visit to the rival New Orleans Saints in Week 2, and "rival" may be an understatement. Despite a Super Bowl victory two years ago, the Saints have seemingly had the Bucs' number. Brady is 0-4 against the Saints since joining the Buccaneers, as Dennis Allen's defense has given him trouble.

Things got out of hand Sunday as a massive brawl led to Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected.

Check out what happened here:

The melee appeared to begin with Lattimore jawing at Brady. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette shoved the defensive back, which led to a return shove from Lattimore. Then, things escalated, thanks to Evans.

The Pro Bowl wideout ran over from the sideline, and laid into Lattimore.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time Evans has laid out Lattimore on the playing field. He decked him from behind back in 2017 during a game in New Orleans, after the cornerback shoved then-Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston on the sideline after he touched the back of Lattimore's helmet.

This situation took some time to sort out, but at the end, Lattimore and Evans were ejected, and sent back to their respective locker rooms. Fines from the league office are surely coming.