Wide receiver Mecole Hardman is one of the latest additions to the New York Jets busy offseason. Hardman will likely be catching passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who says he intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

The wide receiver group includes Garrett Wilson, coming off an Offensive Rookie of the Year season and Allen Lazard, who is also a new addition to the team.

At his introductory press conference, Hardman explained why he chose New York, saying the players they have were appealing to play with.

"I think the Jets was a good situation," Hardman said (via NFL.com). "I think they got a great foundation here and they got some nice pieces. Allen Lazard, him signing, I think playing aside him, and they got a great second-year player now in Garrett Wilson, who had an absolutely unbelievable year. Guys with those names, to play alongside them is attractive."

He mentioned the biggest Jets news of the offseason, the likelihood of playing with No. 12.

"Obviously, the news with A-Rod and everything like that, we still don't know what's going on there, but that's something you can think about. Besides that, the Jets itself was like the right fit for me," he said.

Hardman goes from one Super Bowl winning quarterback to another, heading to New York from the Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes leading the offense. Hardman is coming off a Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles, his second ring with the Chiefs.

The 25-year-old was drafted in 2019 in the second round and since then has recorded 151 receptions for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last season he had 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games, missing time due to injury.

He hopes to make an even bigger impact in New York, but is willing to do whatever they need him for.

"Definitely, the return game is something that I love to do and probably will continue to do here if that's the plan and if they want me to do that," Hardman said. "As far as receiver-wise, I just want to do what I can do to help the team win the game. Whether that's jet sweeps, quick screens or stretching the field. Whenever my number is called, I just want to go out there and do it and just do it the best way I can."

Hardman discussed his future goals and how he plans to improve his game in 2023.

"I think being in this offense and going forward, I probably can show people a little bit more than just the quick game or the jet sweep and actually showing a little bit more of the route tree, catching the ball in the middle of the field or some out-breaking routes or stuff like that just to show a little bit more of my game," he said.