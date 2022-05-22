Michael Vick isn't coming out of retirement after all. The former star NFL quarterback -- best known for his tenures with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles -- was expected to join the startup league Fan Controlled Football, according to a report by Reuters, but the 41 year old tweeted Sunday that he'll be staying retired.

"I hung 'em up in 2015 never to return again," Vick said on Twitter. "Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they're going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement."

Though Vick won't be joining him, personal friend and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens signed with the league earlier this year. Johnny Manziel is another notable former NFL player participating in Fan Controlled Football, a condensed 7-on-7 style version of football that takes place on a 50-yard field and allows fans to call plays.

Vick hasn't participated in any kind of organized football in five years, when he participated in a flag football league. Vick's last NFL action came in 2015, when he played in five games and started three as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his prime, Vick was one of the most prolific quarterbacks of the 2000s, and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in league history. The No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft, Vick's rare athleticism made him a dangerous rushing threat to go with a powerful arm, leading to him making three Pro Bowls with the Falcons while leading his team on two playoff runs, an NFC South title, and to an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. After his career was interrupted by his serving a prison sentence for his involvement in a dog-fighting ring, Vick returned to the NFL with the Eagles and became the league's Comeback Player of the Year and played in his final Pro Bowl in 2010.

Since the end of his football career, Vick has dabbled in experimental and startup leagues as both a player and as a coach. Vick played in the American Flag Football League, and then served as a consultant for the Atlanta Legends of the short-lived Alliance of American Football.