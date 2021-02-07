The NFL season comes to a close on Sunday but, after 14 days to prepare, the 2021 Super Bowl brings a full catalog of prop bets to evaluate. The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers matchup is one for the ages, and hundreds of Super Bowl LV prop bets are there for the taking. Among the most prominent are prop offerings for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

William Hill Sportsbook assigns an over-under of 62.5 receiving yards as perhaps the most commonly evaluated of the Mike Evans prop bets. Additionally, Evans carries an over-under of 4.5 catches in Super Bowl 55, with the chance to weigh in on what his first catch, or even his longest reception, will go for. Which Mike Evans prop bets should you target in your 2021 Super Bowl bets? Before making any Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Mike Evans prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Mike Evans props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Mike Evans prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Evans generates a touchdown catch in a majority of simulations, making him a good value at the +120 odds he's getting from William Hill as an anytime touchdown scorer.

Evans scored a touchdown in 10 of 16 regular season games, ranking in the top five of the NFL with 13 touchdown receptions. He finished seventh in the league in red zone target (18) during the regular season and, in a good indication of his touchdown prowess, Evans was second among pass-catchers with 14 targets inside the 10-yard line.

All told, Evans was the recipient of 23.1 percent of passing targets inside the 20-yard line, meaning he was Tom Brady's favorite end zone target. Finally, Evans continued his consistent production by scoring in two of the three playoff games, and he has a size advantage against virtually any defensive back.

SportsLine's model shows Evans scoring a receiving touchdown in 61 percent of simulations, giving him the highest percentage chance of anybody on Tampa Bay's squad.

Other Mike Evans prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Mike Evans receptions: Go under 4.5 receptions, model is projecting 4.3

Mike Evans receiving yards: Go over 62.5 yards, model is projecting 65

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

