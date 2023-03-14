Miles Sanders apparently sees the writing on the proverbial wall. Despite a successful run that included his role in last year's NFC title, the veteran running back feels that he will join the list of Eagles players who will play elsewhere in 2023.

Sanders bid adieu to Philadelphia on Tuesday shortly after it was reported that the Eagles agreed to terms with former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny.

The 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Sanders blossomed into a Pro Bowl player during his time with the Eagles. He was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after setting career highs with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdown runs. Sanders ran for an additional 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' three playoff games.

Miles Sanders PHI • RB • #26 Att 259 Yds 1269 TD 11 FL 2 View Profile

Sanders' versatility is one of the things that should attract teams to him in free agency. After catching 50 passes as a rookie, Sanders was used more as a runner during the end of his time in Philadelphia. Along with his receiving prowess, Sanders is able to make plays between, as well as outside, the hash marks.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions are among the teams that may be interested in acquiring Sanders. Cincinnati may consider parting ways with longtime starter Joe Mixon, while the Lions could be in the market for a new running back if Jamaal Williams signs elsewhere.