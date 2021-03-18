Mitchell Trubisky is heading to Buffalo. The Bills announced that they have come to terms with the former Bears quarterback, ending his stint in free agency, and is now poised to serve as the backup to Josh Allen. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed it's just a one-year deal for Trubisky and the Bills as the quarterback looks to reset his career and one day claw back to being an every-week starter.

This signing with Buffalo comes somewhat quickly after his former club signed veteran Andy Dalton to a deal to likely be their starter for 2021. That deal essentially eliminated any sort of chance that Trubisky would return to Soldier Field and ultimately paved the way to Buffalo.

While there was no starting job to be had for Trubisky this time around, Buffalo provides an interesting opportunity for him as he'll work behind a quarterback who'll likely be a sexy pick for NFL MVP in 2021. Learning and developing under the guidance of OC Brian Daboll is also a big plus.

To see how Trubisky's free agency unfolded and brought him to the Buffalo Bills, check out our recap below.

Mitchell Trubisky CHI • QB • 10 CMP% 67.0 YDs 2055 TD 16 INT 8 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

Scouting report on Trubisky (pros and cons)

Pros:

Still pretty young (turns 27 in August)

Shown flashes of his first-round potential

Mobile

Cons:

Inconsistent

Doesn't elevate the team around him

More inaccurate than completion percentage says

Free agent timeline

March 18: The Buffalo Bills have announced that they have come to terms on a contract with Trubisky. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirms it's a one-year deal for the former No. 2 overall pick, who will now back up Josh Allen heading into the 2021 season. Speaking on Thursday, Bills GM Brandon Beane suggested that this will likely be a short stay for Trubisky, who called this latest stop a reset for the quarterback.

March 17: Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports, Trubisky's camp is still assessing all his options and is looking to reset his career. As for what type of team he's looking for, Garafolo adds that he's searching for a scheme that better fits his skill set and utilizes his mobility.

March 16: The Trubisky era in Chicago appears to have officially come to a close after the Bears signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a deal. This all but ensures that Trubisky will be playing elsewhere in 2021 with the team going in a different direction in the free-agent quarterback pool after failing to trade for Seahawks star Russell Wilson.

March 15: According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers are one of the teams that are interested in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. This potential addition would be to bolster the quarterback depth behind Jimmy Garoppolo in the event that the veteran quarterback gets injured again. Given Trubisky's mobility, he would be an intriguing addition into Kyle Shanahan's scheme.

March 1: Bears GM Ryan Pace continues to leave Trubisky's future with the organization up in the air. During a Tuesday press conference with reports, he said that "everything is on the table" in terms of what his team will do with that position, which could include retaining their former No. 2 overall pick. Pace also admitted that this is a "critical" position for them, further putting emphasis on solidifying it before the start of the 2021 season.