Former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback to begin the 2020 regular season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Trubisky has held off Nick Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP who was acquired by the Bears via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 18, to start against the Detroit Lions when the Bears kick off their season in a little more than a week's time.

The Lions, the Bears' Week 1 opponent, were 1.5-point favorites for much of the offseason in their Week 1 matchup with Chicago, but over the past week the line has moved in Detroit's favor, with the Lions three-point favorites at William Hill Sportsbook as of Friday night.

Trubisky's experience running coach Matt Nagy's offense in Chicago was certainly an advantage heading into training camp. It was Trubisky, after all, who helped lead Chicago to an NFC North division title during his second season as a starter.

Mitchell Trubisky CHI • QB • 10 CMP% 63.2 YDs 3138 TD 17 INT 10 YD/Att 6.08 View Profile

The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, Trubisky has a 23-18 regular season record as the Bears' starting quarterback. After winning just four starts as a rookie, Trubisky went 11-3 as a starter in 2018, his first season with Nagy as his coach. That season, Trubisky set career highs in passing yards (3,223), touchdown passes (24) and completion percentage (66.6%) while leading Chicago to the postseason.

Trubisky and the Bears took a step back in 2019, however, as Chicago won just over half of its games with Trubisky under center. Trubisky's struggles last season prompted the Bears to send a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for Foles, a nine-year veteran with 54 career starts under his belt. Foles' history with Nagy, along with several other members of the Bears' coaching staff, made him a trendy pick to possibly beat out Trubisky for the job.

Foles, who missed most of the 2019 season with an injury, enjoyed a breakout season with Nagy serving as his quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia in 2013. That season, Foles was selected to his first Pro Bowl after throwing 27 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. Three years later, Foles again enjoyed success with Nagy as his quarterbacks coach in Kansas City. In limited action, Foles completed 65.5 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. That season, Foles, playing in relief of injured quarterback Alex Smith, led the Chiefs to a 19-14 win over the Jaguars.

Foles is reunited in Chicago with quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who served the same position in Philadelphia when Foles quarterbacked the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII. Foles is also working again with new Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who was the Eagles' quarterbacks coach during Foles' breakout season back in 2013.

While their entire starting offensive line is back for the 2020 season, Chicago did made several changes to its offense this season. In free agency, the Bears signed Ted Ginn Jr., a veteran receiver who, despite being 34 years old, averaged 14 yards per catch for the Saints in 2019. Chicago also signed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, a five-time Pro Bowler who is looking to resurrect his career in the Windy City.

In the draft, Chicago acquired receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. Mooney caught 154 passes and 19 touchdowns in four seasons at Tulane, while Kmet, one of the top-ranked tight ends in this year's draft class, caught six touchdown passes during his final season at Notre Dame.

The Bears are also expecting big things out of their backfield. David Montgomery, a rookie last season, came to camp in considerably better shape than he did a year ago. Tarik Cohen, a fourth-year veteran, is looking to return to the form that saw him earn All-Pro honors in 2018. The duo will be complemented by Cordarrelle Patterson, who has converted from receiver to running back.

Further adding to the Bears' offense is All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, who said earlier this offseason that he will get some snaps on the offensive side of the ball in 2020.