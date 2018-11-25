Monday Night Football odds, line: Titans vs. Texans picks, predictions from expert who's 15-7 on Tennessee games

The Houston Texans put their seven-game winning streak on the line when they host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. In the latest Titans vs. Texans odds, Houston is favored by four points for the AFC South matchup. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41.5, among the lowest on the Week 12 NFL schedule. No team has beaten Houston since Week 3, while Tennessee had its two-game winning streak snapped last week and quarterback Marcus Mariota is battling a neck injury, but is expected to start. Before you make any Titans vs. Texans picks, you need to see what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season, returning $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator has also cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last three years and now turned his eye toward Monday Night Football. He is riding a strong 15-7 record handicapping the Titans, which includes nailing his past three selections. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

White knows few teams have played in as many close games as Houston. In fact, all but two of the Texans' 10 games this season have been decided by a touchdown or less.

When quarterback Deshaun Watson finds time to throw, he has a premier target in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in receptions (68), yards (950) and touchdowns (8). The Texans' run game ranks 11th, led by Lamar Miller, who has 738 yards from scrimmage.

Houston's defense is No. 7 in yards allowed (350.7 per game) and No. 6 in scoring defense (20.5). Defensive end J.J. Watt is again one of the NFL's most-disruptive forces. He has 10 of his team's 28 sacks and four forced fumbles.

But just because Houston is on a roll doesn't mean it will cover against a Titans team that dismantled the Patriots 34-10 two weeks ago.

White also knows Mariota was knocked out of last Sunday's loss to the Colts with what was diagnosed as a stinger. He's expected to start and doesn't have an injury designation, but the Titans have Blaine Gabbert on call. Gabbert has two starts this season, including in Week 2, when he led the Titans to a 20-17 win over these same Texans.

While Tennessee's offense has been up and down, the defense has been among the NFL's top units. The Titans rank ninth in yards allowed and second in points allowed. They're giving up just 18.9 points per game; only the Ravens (18.1) allow fewer. Watson has been sacked 33 times, and that number may grow on Monday.

