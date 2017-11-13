Monday Night Football odds, picks: Experts all over one side of Panthers-Dolphins
SportsLine's top two NFL experts, Emory Hunt and R.J. White, have locked in picks for MNF
The 6-3 Carolina Panthers and 4-4 Miami Dolphins meet in Charlotte for Monday Night Football to close out Week 10.
The line has moved from Panthers -7.5 to -9, meaning Vegas thinks Carolina wins by nine. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is down to 38 from an open of 39.5.
Before you lock in your Monday Night Football pick, you'll want to see what R.J. White and Emory Hunt have to say. They're SportsLine's top two NFL experts and, in a rarity, they agree on the point spread winner of Panthers vs. Dolphins.
White, CBS' NFL editor and a SportsLine stat geek, is up nearly $2,000 in profit on his NFL picks. Hunt, a former running back and coach who studies football 24/7, is on a 20-9 run.
While at first glance the Dolphins seem like a team going nowhere fast, the fact is they're 4-4 and have only been blown out once over their last five games. That game was a Thursday night debacle with Matt Moore at QB.
Jay Cutler and WR DeVante Parker are both healthy. In his first game back from an ankle injury, Parker, who has become one of Cutler's top targets, had five catches for 76 yards against the Raiders last week. And Cutler threw for over 300 yards for the first time this season.
But just because the Dolphins are getting healthy doesn't mean they cover a nine-point spread, especially on the road against a red-hot Panthers team.
Cam Newton has reestablished himself as a lethal threat on the ground. He's fresh off an 86-yard rushing performance with a TD against the Falcons and has at least 44 yards on the ground the last four weeks.
And in the last five meetings between these two teams, the Dolphins are 5-0 against the spread. Miami has won four of those, but the most recent win came in 2009.
The Panthers beat both AFC East teams they've played this season, shutting down Buffalo 9-3 at home and impressively beating the defending Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots 33-30 in Foxborough.
White and Hunt know there's one huge x-factor that determines which side of Dolphins-Panthers you need to be all over. And it's something you're not even thinking about.
So what side of Panthers vs. Dolphins are SportsLine's top two NFL experts backing? Visit SportsLine now to see what side of Panthers-Dolphins you need to be all over on Monday Night Football, and see what huge x-factor you're not even thinking about determines the outcome, all from the two hottest NFL experts on SportsLine.
